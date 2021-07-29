Man City Defender 'Suggested' To Portuguese Giants - Sources Say 'He's Not in Their Plans'

Manchester City’s Brazilian fullback Yan Couto has been linked with a move to Portuguese side, S.C. Braga.

Yan Couto signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and was quickly loaned out to Spanish side Girona. He made 22 appearances in the Spanish second tier scoring one goal and registering four assists, helping them to a 5th placed finish.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is highly rated by the club, however he faces tough competition for the right-back slot from Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo – two of the best right-backs in the world.

Given the staggering quality that Manchester City possess at right-back, it is highly unlikely that Yan Couto will be playing for the club next season and is likely to be shipped out on loan once more.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed reports by Portuguese outlet Record, Yan Couto has been ‘suggested’ to Portuguese side S.C. Braga.

However, the source notes that the Portuguese side are not currently intending on making a move for Yan Couto, and that he is 'not in their plans for the season.'

The source also mentions that Yan Couto is a target of Scottish side Celtic as well as other Portuguese sides.

The full-back made his first appearance for Manchester City this week in a pre-season friendly, and he will be given more opportunities to impress Pep Guardiola and his staff throughout the remainder of pre-season.

Given that Manchester City currently have Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, two top quality right-backs, it seems inevitable that Yan Couto will once again find himself out on loan.

