Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Defender 'Suggested' To Portuguese Giants - Sources Say 'He's Not in Their Plans'

Manchester City’s Brazilian fullback Yan Couto has been linked with a move to Portuguese side, S.C. Braga.
Author:
Publish date:

Yan Couto signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and was quickly loaned out to Spanish side Girona. He made 22 appearances in the Spanish second tier scoring one goal and registering four assists, helping them to a 5th placed finish.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is highly rated by the club, however he faces tough competition for the right-back slot from Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo – two of the best right-backs in the world.

Given the staggering quality that Manchester City possess at right-back, it is highly unlikely that Yan Couto will be playing for the club next season and is likely to be shipped out on loan once more. 

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed reports by Portuguese outlet Record, Yan Couto has been ‘suggested’ to Portuguese side S.C. Braga.

However, the source notes that the Portuguese side are not currently intending on making a move for Yan Couto, and that he is 'not in their plans for the season.'

The source also mentions that Yan Couto is a target of Scottish side Celtic as well as other Portuguese sides. 

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

The full-back made his first appearance for Manchester City this week in a pre-season friendly, and he will be given more opportunities to impress Pep Guardiola and his staff throughout the remainder of pre-season.

Given that Manchester City currently have Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, two top quality right-backs, it seems inevitable that Yan Couto will once again find himself out on loan. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_34316475
Transfer Rumours

Man City Defender 'Suggested' To Portuguese Giants - Sources Say 'He's Not in Their Plans'

Third
News

Man City 2021/2022 Third Kit 'Official' Images Leaked

sipa_34040401
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Latest On Harry Kane Situation Amid Ongoing Man City Transfer Rumours

sipa_33936115
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Jack Grealish Transfer Update - Man City Now In 'Direct Contact' With Decision In 'Next Days'

sipa_32998926 (1)
News

Man City Striker Spotted Wearing Protective Boot Amid Pre-Season Fitness Concerns

JG
Transfer Rumours

Man City Advancing in Negotiations for Premier League Star - Club Owners' Stance on Player Revealed

sipa_33056652 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Deal Involving Man City Midfielder 'Has Progressed' - Seven Figure Transfer Fee Plus Add-Ons Involved

sipa_31012538
Transfer Rumours

"The Latest I'm Hearing Is..." - Journalist Provides Major Update On Jack Grealish Future Amid Man City Pursuit