Man City defender the 'objective' for Barcelona in January - 'likely' to return with a fresh bid

harryasiddall

Ronald Koeman and Barcelona have made Eric Garcia their 'objective' as they look to make a fresh bid for the Spaniard in January, according to reports by Mundo Deportivo and Rob Dawson at ESPN.

Garcia has long-wanted a move back to the club he came through the famous La Masia academy at, and Pep Guardiola has said he won't stand in his way. However, negotiations in the summer dragged on with City demanding around €22 million for the player.

With Gerard Pique set to be sidelined for four months, the La Liga giants are set to turn to the January market for a centre-back. And even if they can't get first choice Garcia, they have a list of other options lined up.

The 19-year-old is still refusing to sign a contract with the club and is 'likely' to make the move to Spain in Jaunary if both clubs can agree on a fee.

