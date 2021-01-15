NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City defender to leave the club in the summer - decision made during meeting today

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia will not be leaving the club this month, and will instead join Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, as per the latest reports from Spain on Friday night.
There had been an expectation in some corners that the La Liga club's presidential candidates would make the decision to sign the player this month, with a fee of €5 million being reported by some outlets in Spain.

However, that now doesn't appear to be the case, with it being claimed that during a meeting involving senior figures at the Camp Nou on Friday night, the decision had been made to simply wait until his contract expires at the end of the current season.

manchester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league-2

According to journalist Joan Poquí, as relayed by Reshad Rahman, Eric Garcia will not join Barcelona this month. The decision was made during a meeting between Barcelona's interim president Carles Tusquets, and the presidential candidates on Friday.

Garcia has recently recovered from an injury that had him sidelined for Manchester City for three weeks, as well as testing negative for Covid-19 in the last few days.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference looking ahead to the weekend's clash with Crystal Palace, that the Spanish defender would be in contention for a place in the match day squad following his comeback from his recent off-the-field setbacks.

