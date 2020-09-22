SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Shruti Sadbhav

Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Eric Garcia has decided not to sign a contract extension with the club. Garcia, who appeared keen on moving back to Barcelona, is now 'very close' to completing that move. The latest report suggests that the La Liga giants are preparing to offer €18M for the defender.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona FC are 'confident' about signing Eric Garcia this season. It is also being suggested that this transfer move will be announced officially only after Man City sign a centre-back.

Earlier this month, Garcia confirmed his current status with the Premier League side while on International duty saying: "It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with City."

manchester-city-v-lyon-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final (5)

Garcia quickly rose through the ranks and earned a spot for himself in the starting during the final months of the last season. However, that was not enough to convince the centre-back to continue his stay at Etihad beyond the 2020/21 season - even though both the club and the manager wanted him to stay.

"He announced to us that he doesn't want to extend his contract with Manchester City. He has one more year and after that, yeah. We want it, but he doesn't want to extend it - so I imagine he wants to play in another place."

On the other hand, Man City have been involved in a lengthy pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly while simultaneously negotiating a potential deal with Sevilla FC Jules Koundé. Hence, at the time of this writing, Garcia's plausible deal with Barcelona FC looks reliant on one of the signings mentioned above. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City dispatched Wolves to become the first team to win ten consecutive Premier League opening matches.

Nathan Allen

Debut for Nathan Aké! - Wolves vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Molineux to take on Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Tonights opposition did the double over the Blues last season so Pep Guardiola will know just how much of a threat they can be.

harryasiddall

Sevilla director of football confirms bid for star centre-back - Man City known to be interested

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has confirmed the interest and a bid for Jules Kounde (21) - presumed to be from Manchester City, after the Premier League have intensified their interest in the French centre-back in recent days.

Freddie Pye

Man City suffer double blow ahead of Wolves clash - one player sustains head injury

Manchester City have suffered an additional double blow in the build-up to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night, with both Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia set to be ruled out of the opening fixture for Pep Guardiola's side.

Freddie Pye

"Protect the players with five substitutes...” - Pep Guardiola questions rule on substitutions

As COVID-19 football starts to become normal, one thing players and managers would have liked to remain normal was the five substitutes rule, which was used during project restart matches to keep players fresh.

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' new centre-back will arrive at the end of the week

Pep Guardiola hopes that a new centre-back will arrive before the end of this week, reports Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan.

Adam Booker

“I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be." - Pep Guardiola hints at his long-term future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he's open to staying longer than his current contract which expires at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

Man City announce new captain and vice-captain

Fernandinho has been chosen by the players and staff at Manchester City to be the clubs permanent captain for the 2020/21 season; with Kevin De Bruyne selected as vice-captain.

harryasiddall

by

Melbourne blue

Ederson set to leave current deal with Nike

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to make a significant change in his sponsorship allegiances, by leaving his current deal with Nike for current City kit manufacturer Puma, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Wow. I hope to be at that level soon. [He] is magnificent' - Man City forward opens up on life at the club and which player he admires the most

Man City's summer signing Ferran Torres has spoken about his start to life at the club - including the standard of quality on display at training, and which player in particular stands out.

markgough96