Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Eric Garcia has decided not to sign a contract extension with the club. Garcia, who appeared keen on moving back to Barcelona, is now 'very close' to completing that move. The latest report suggests that the La Liga giants are preparing to offer €18M for the defender.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona FC are 'confident' about signing Eric Garcia this season. It is also being suggested that this transfer move will be announced officially only after Man City sign a centre-back.

Earlier this month, Garcia confirmed his current status with the Premier League side while on International duty saying: "It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with City."

Garcia quickly rose through the ranks and earned a spot for himself in the starting during the final months of the last season. However, that was not enough to convince the centre-back to continue his stay at Etihad beyond the 2020/21 season - even though both the club and the manager wanted him to stay.

"He announced to us that he doesn't want to extend his contract with Manchester City. He has one more year and after that, yeah. We want it, but he doesn't want to extend it - so I imagine he wants to play in another place."

On the other hand, Man City have been involved in a lengthy pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly while simultaneously negotiating a potential deal with Sevilla FC Jules Koundé. Hence, at the time of this writing, Garcia's plausible deal with Barcelona FC looks reliant on one of the signings mentioned above.

