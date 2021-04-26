Man City defender's move from club now only a 'matter of days' from completion

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Eric Garcia’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona will be wrapped up in only a ‘matter of days.’

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Eric Garcia’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona will be wrapped up in only a ‘matter of days.’

The centre-back’s apparent departure from the Etihad Stadium has been reported for nearly 12 months now, after Garcia himself declared that he would not be extending his current deal at the Premier League side - which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

As per various reports, Eric Garcia’s desire was to join back up with his boyhood club Barcelona, after leaving the Spanish side’s academy for Manchester City’s youth ranks back in 2017.

While the deal has felt imminent for some time now, the two clubs were unable to come to an agreement over a transfer fee throughout this season, and the 20-year-old is now being forced to jump through hoops before signing with Barcelona.

The newly-elected Camp Nou president Joan Laporta is said to have decreased the proposed contract offer for the defender by nearly 50%, which momentarily made Eric Garcia reconsider his position on a possible move.

Despite all of that, the sets of representatives ‘face the final stretch of the negotiations’ and that ‘optimism grows on both sides as the meetings progress’, as suggested by the translated report from Sport Witness.

Eric Garcia is fully expected to be a Barcelona player next season, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to confirm that when asked why the Spaniard did not make the match-day squad for his side's recent Carabao Cup final triumph on Sunday.

“I think with Eric, like most of the time, he’s not on the bench because he’s going to move to Barcelona,” said Guardiola.

