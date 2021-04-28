Man City defender's move now 'imminent' - move to come despite public desire to leave

Reports out of Spain claim that Eric Garcia’s public desire to join Barcelona at all costs may have worked against him throughout the past six months of negotiations.

Reports out of Spain claim that Eric Garcia’s public desire to join Barcelona at all costs may have worked against him throughout the past six months of negotiations.

The 20-year-old’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires on June 30th, and he has made it clear for some time now that he intends on joining back up with his boyhood club upon the conclusion of his City deal.

However, in the wake of declaring his desire to leave Manchester City over the past 12 months or so, Pep Guardiola has been forced to drop him from the team.

READ MORE: Man City and their £50M buy-back clause for Kelechi Iheanacho

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Eric Garcia has made just four Premier League appearances so far this season, despite being a favourite of Guardiola’s. Speaking after Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham, the Catalan boss said of the youngster, “Eric Garcia is one of my favourite players. I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias. He’s not on the bench because I think he’s going move to Barcelona."

That serious drop in first-team action could have hindered his negotiating leverage, claims Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Recently-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to have now offered the defender nearly 50% less wages than what was previously discussed by the two parties in recent months.

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

Despite all this drama and alterations during discussions, all signs point to Eric Garcia completing his desired move to Catalonia. However, any announcement of the completed deal will not come until after Manchester City have concluded their respective competitions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra