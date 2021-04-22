Man City defenders move to Barcelona has some 'caution' - player still desires to move

Barcelona and Eric Garcia have met, however there’s some ‘caution’ despite his desire to move, claims ESPN’s Moi Llorens as relayed by Sports Witness.

Barcelona and Eric Garcia have met, however there’s some ‘caution’ despite his desire to move, claims ESPN’s Moi Llorens as relayed by Sport Witness.

It’s been a certainty for almost 12 months that the 20-year-old defender would be making the move to the Spanish giants, after publicly stating that he would not be extending his Manchester City contract.

Pep Guardiola himself appeared to be sure that the deal would go through, stating in a press conference earlier this season, “I think Eric García is going to play for Barcelona and they do not buy normal players, they want him because he is a top player.”

However, as of recent weeks, the mood has slightly shifted.

The centre-back wants to feel valued by his new club, and recent reports out of Barcelona have been discouraging.

The Spaniard’s lack of Manchester City appearances this season is one of the main reasons why he’s looking for a new club, according to the suggestions from Spain, however recent reports have stated that Barcelona could be offering only half of what has been previously discussed - and this has put the deal in jeopardy.

There are still two months on his Manchester City contract, and he will continue to talk with Barcelona, along with his representatives.

However, if a deal is not struck by the summer, Eric Garcia could find himself without a club going into the 2021/22 season, or one of Europe’s premier clubs coming in late and swooping for the promising centre-back.

