Man City 'determined' to bring in at least FOUR players in the summer transfer window

Manchester City are determined to recruit players at centre-back, left-back, on the wing, and upfront in this summer's transfer window, according to The Athletic.

After some City defenders have displayed inconsistency throughout the season, Guardiola is reportedly very interested in drafting more top talent to secure the team's backline.

Among those on City's watch-list are Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, while both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have been linked with a move away from the club.

City are also open to selling any of Angelino, Benjamin Mendy or Oleksandr Zinchenko to make room for an incoming left-back. Juventus’ Alex Sandro has been a long-standing target, while City have not yet abandoned all hope on Leicester's 23-year-old Ben Chilwell.

Ryan Bertrand is also an option for the Blues, but the Southampton defender will turn 31 next month.



With the departure of Leroy Sané now confirmed after a long period of speculation, names such as Kingsley Coman and Leon Bailey have been often mentioned as potential replacements. One new target is Valencia's 20-year-old Ferran Torres, who is running down his contract while impressing many suitors.

Guardiola's final position to strengthen is the striker role - Gabriel Jesus hasn't cemented his position as City's main striker going forward while Sergio Agüero will potentially leave the club next summer. With that being said, City are determined to secure a new contract with the Argentine that would keep him in Manchester until 2022.

The main transfer option for City has been Inter's Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 18 goals in Serie A and the Champions League this season. Other options include Erling Haaland, Raul Jiminez, and, potentially optimistically, PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

