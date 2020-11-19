Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

It's no surprise to see these rumours coming out just hours after the Catalan coach committed his future to the club, and one would suspect that it now drastically increases Manchester City's chances of signing the 33-year-old, should he decide to leave the club in January or at the end of his contract in June, 2021.

According to the Mirror, the intention from the Blues is to persuade the Argentine to sign a deal with their club. Manchester City are reportedly 'determined' to sign Lionel Messi and will 'turn their attention' to signing the player, with a move for him as a free agent seeming to be the likeliest scenario as opposed to a bid in January.

It is claimed that Manchester City themselves believe Messi can be the 'final piece in the jigsaw' to take them to Champions League glory - a feat that none of their previous three managers since the financial take-over of 2008 have achieved.

Although to many this may not come as anything new, it is still refreshing to see that the club's interest has been reaffirmed in the Argentina legend, and that his age, situation at Barcelona, other priorities, or finances have not affected their stance.

