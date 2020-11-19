SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Freddie Pye

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

It's no surprise to see these rumours coming out just hours after the Catalan coach committed his future to the club, and one would suspect that it now drastically increases Manchester City's chances of signing the 33-year-old, should he decide to leave the club in January or at the end of his contract in June, 2021.

According to the Mirror, the intention from the Blues is to persuade the Argentine to sign a deal with their club. Manchester City are reportedly 'determined' to sign Lionel Messi and will 'turn their attention' to signing the player, with a move for him as a free agent seeming to be the likeliest scenario as opposed to a bid in January.

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final (1)

It is claimed that Manchester City themselves believe Messi can be the 'final piece in the jigsaw' to take them to Champions League glory - a feat that none of their previous three managers since the financial take-over of 2008 have achieved.

Although to many this may not come as anything new, it is still refreshing to see that the club's interest has been reaffirmed in the Argentina legend, and that his age, situation at Barcelona, other priorities, or finances have not affected their stance.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

Freddie Pye

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96

Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January.

Adam Booker

Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Adam Booker

Man City 'relaunch' for long-chased summer target - €60 million fee mentioned

Neapolitan news source AreaNapoli, as translated by Sport Witness, have shared news from journalist Fabio Santini that Manchester City have relaunched for Kalidou Koulibaly - offering €60 million.

Adam Booker