Man City Due For Financial Boost Through Premier League Transfer

Manchester City may be in line to receive a substantial sell-on fee as a former defender looks poised to return to the Premier League.

A Mancunian born-and-bred, Tosin Adarabioyo joined Manchester City at the age of five and made his senior debut for the club in a 2016 FA Cup loss to Chelsea.

The then 19-year-old Adarabioyo was praised for his performance given his unenviable task of containing Diego Costa.

However, Adarabioyo was unable to establish himself at Manchester City and departed for Fulham in August 2020 - ending a 18-year association with the club.

Throughout his time in Manchester, Adarabioyo enjoyed impressive loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

However, with Adarabioyo being unable to break into the Blues set-up, the centre-back was sold to Fulham in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the region of £2 million.

The Blues also elected to include a sell-on fee within the deal that saw him move to London, and Manchester City may be in line to receive that fee sooner than expected.

As reported by renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the former Manchester City defender is a target of Premier League side Wolves, as the West Midlands side look to reinforce their backline,

Romano has stated that Adarabioyo is 'one of the options', that Wolves are considering.

Wolves are yet to record a clean sheet this term, and it's understood that Bruno Lage is keen to add to his defensive options before the transfer window closes.

Should Adarabioyo leave Fulham during the ongoing transfer window, then as noted by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City would be entitled to “20 percent of any fee Fulham receive.”

Manchester City have raised well over £150 million in the previous five years from fees relating to the sales of academy players, and these sales generate a considerable portion of the club’s revenue.

The money raised from the sales and sell-on fees of former players allows the club to invest heavily in top-quality first-team talents such as Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish.

