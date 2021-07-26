Man City Duo Attracting Interest From Europe Amid Club's Pursuit of Premier League Pair

Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus are being chased by several sides across Europe, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have been hot in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, with City boss Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen his frontline ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have already raised upwards of £50 million from fringe player sales, with Jadon Sancho's switch to Manchester United yielding another £11 million windfall for the club, who are looking to raise funds close to £100 million before even offloading any first-team players this summer.

Furthermore, it was reported previously that the club could look to offload either of Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom are open to a switch from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to Ken Lawrence of The Sun, Silva and Jesus have had their 'heads turned' by interest from clubs across Europe, and one of the two will have to head for the exit door should City stand any chance of signing Kane and Grealish in the same window.

It has often being mentioned during the transfer window that the Champions League finalists will need to offload at least one senior star to balance the books if they are to complete moves for the attacking duo, owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silva has been described as most likely to leave the five-time Premier League winners this summer, with multiple reports suggesting that the 26-year-old midfielder has been longing for a move for more than a year, and should be allowed to be leave if a suitor club offer a cash-only offer that would convince the Manchester side to cash in on him.

It was further suggested that Guardiola would like the 26-year-old to stay put, but the Etihad hierarchy are willing to let the former AS Monaco star leave to generate further revenue, which would aid them in their pursuit of their top transfer targets.

On the other hand, Juventus are long-term admirers of Jesus, and were said to have made a 'fresh approach' in their pursuit of the Brazil international last week, as the Bianconeri look to revamp their frontline following their disappointing fourth-place finish in the Serie A last term.

However, it has also been reported recently that despite heavy interest Massimiliano Allegri's side over a potential season-long loan switch (with an option to buy), the 24-year-old has been told that he will be staying at the Etihad Stadium past the summer.

