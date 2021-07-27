Man City Duo In Line For Contract Extensions - Developments Cast Doubt On Aymeric Laporte’s Future

After consistently impressive performances throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Ruben Dias and John Stones are set to be rewarded with new contracts, although their success has cast the spotlight on Aymeric Laporte's future.

When Ruben Dias signed for Manchester City in September 2020, few could have predicted the immense impact that the Portuguese international would make upon his arrival.

Ruben Dias almost instantly improved the team's fortunes after a poor start to the season, and Dias’ arrival proved to be the catalyst for Manchester City regaining the Premier League title.

Whilst Dias' contributions alone were immense, the former Benfica defender noticeably had a galvanising effect on those around him, with John Stones being a major beneficiary of his presence.

Prior to Dias arriving at the club, John Stones’ days at Manchester City looked numbered, however the duo surprisingly formed a solid partnership and are in line to be rewarded for their excellent work over the previous 12 months.

However, the recent success of Ruben Dias and John Stones has cast the spotlight on the future of Spain international Aymeric Laporte.

As per the Manchester Evening News, both Ruben Dias and John Stones are highly regarded by the Manchester City hierarchy and the club are 'understood to be in talks with both players over contract extensions'.

Ruben Dias’ colossal debut campaign in which he was named the FWA Player of the Year as well as earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year has led to the club opening talks with the player to hopefully tie him down long-term.

John Stones, who was also named to the PFA Team of the Year last term, has just one year remaining on his Manchester City contract and club officials are keen to retain his services.

With Ruben Dias serving as the bedrock for the Manchester City side and John Stones’ impressive resurgence, the spotlight has been cast on Aymeric Laporte’s future.

Laporte is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the world and is known to be 'unhappy' regarding his lack of playing time last season. However, the Spain international has four years remaining on his existing contract and the club will be reluctant to allow the player to leave given his undeniable quality.

Whilst, understandably, Aymeric Laporte wants to be playing more, it is up to him to force his way back into Pep Guardiola’s side - just as John Stones did one year ago.

Although, given the solidity of the Ruben Dias and John Stones partnership, it may take an injury or a suspension for Aymeric Laporte to do so.

