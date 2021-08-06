Sports Illustrated home
Man City Duo Set For Transfer With Spanish Club ‘On Track’ For Deal

Manchester City's highly-rated duo Yan Couto and Pablo Moreno are reportedly set to return to Girona next season.
Brazilian right-back Yan Couto and Spanish forward Pablo Moreno are two of the most highly-rated youngsters at the club.

However, with Pep Guardiola not looking to include either player in his squad next season, the pair look to set to leave on loan.

Both Couto and Moreno spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Girona, as the Catalan side finished the season in a respectable fifth place in Spain’s second tier.

Couto made 30 appearances in all competitions, whilst Moreno featured 29 times for the Catalan side, and it looks as though both players may be headed back to Girona next season.

As reported by Catalonia-based Girona correspondent Nil Solà, Girona are ‘on track’ to again secure the services of Couto and Moreno on loan from Manchester City.

Both players featured for Manchester City throughout their pre-season campaign, however, neither are expected to remain at the club and loan moves beckon for the pair.

Manchester City of course have a strong connection with Girona, as the two clubs are both members of the City Football Group. 

Consequently, it is logical for the two sides to have a working relationship and understandable that City will look to send players out on loan to the Catalan side.

Couto and Moreno are both highly-rated by Manchester City, however, the duo will be loaned out this summer as opposed to being kept at the club with the hope being that both players will develop their skills.

