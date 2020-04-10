City Xtra
Man City enquire about Bundesliga midfield star - Bayern Munich also interested

Danny Lardner

Manchester City have asked Bayer Leverkusen about 20-year-old playmaker Kai Havertz, according to 90min.

The German youngster has attracted plenty of interest across Europe; with City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all reportedly interested. He has 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Leverkusen so far this season; who sit 5th in the now-suspended Bundesliga.

sc-paderborn-07-v-bayer-04-leverkusen-bundesliga
(Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

While Liverpool are now considered unlikely to pursue him, City would still face fierce competition from Bayern Munich, who are the most likely destination.

Havertz' breakout season last year saw him score 20 goals and assist a further seven; a tally which earned him seven caps for the German national team.

atletico-madrid-v-bayer-leverkusen-group-d-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

The midfielder reportedly prefers a move to the German champions, although his club have assigned an asking price of £100m, according to Sky Germany.

