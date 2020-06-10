City Xtra
Man City 'enquire' about Real Madrid star - Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG & Juventus also interested

markgough96

Manchester City are among a number of leading Premier League and European targeting Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, report 90min.

Hakimi (21), has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. In Germany, the Morocco international has established himself as one of the most promising full-backs in football, adept at playing on either side of the pitch and posing a strong attacking threat. 

borussia-dortmund-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-bundesliga

With his loan-spell set to expire once the season has concluded, Dortmund are 'desperate' to sign Hakimi permanently but could face serious competition if Real Madrid entertain rival bids. 

City are said to be joined by Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus in having 'registered enquiries' about the availability of Hakimi. 

However, 90min conclude by stating that Hakimi's preference is to fight for his place in the Real Madrid team - he has been at the club since he was eight-years old, and 'is likely to snub any interest' in order to remain there.

-----

