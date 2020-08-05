City Xtra
Man City enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid star

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid about the availability of young striker Joao Felix, in the hunt for their next prolific goal scorer, according to the Athletic.

Pep Guardiola has been alleged to be mulling the possibility of signing a new forward ahead of the 2020/21 season, with doubts over Sergio Aguero's fitness and the consistency of Gabriel Jesus.

club-atletico-de-madrid-v-sevilla-fc-la-liga

Athletic reporter Sam Lee reports that City have enquired about Joao Felix, in order to appraise the viability of a transfer. However, the transfer would take a sizeable chunk of the club's transfer budget.

Felix (20) made his name known when becoming the youngest player to score a hattrick in the UEFA Europa League, aged 19. Soon after, he became the 4th most expensive player of all time – after a £113m bid from the Spanish side.

Felix was known by Benfica as one of the most promising player to emerge from their youth academy, and he’s clearly lived up to that title. Appearing 78 times for Atleti, the youngster has bagged 28 goals.

-----

