Man City Enter Race for Juventus Star - Bayern Munich And Chelsea Also Interested in Forward

Manchester City have emerged as contenders to land Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer, according to reports from Italy.

The 23-year-old burst onto the scene at the European Championships, netting twice for Italy as Roberto Mancini's side crossed the finishing line by beating England in the final.

As he enters the final year of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium, the Genova-born attacker has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with both sides looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new campaign.

The Fiorentina academy graduate is currently midway through a two-year loan spell at Juventus, and his recent displays for his country has seen several top sides across Europe develop interest in his signature.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato on Wednesday, City have recently joined the race to sign the winger, with Pep Guardiola a 'huge admirer' of Chiesa, who bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 outings across all competitions for Juventus.

However, it has been claimed that Fiorentina, along with Juventus, are 'reluctant' to sell their star forward to a Premier League side.

Despite having the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres among his ranks, Guardiola is keen to bolster his options on the right wing, as the latter could be positioned down the middle following his performances up top last term.

Chiesa played a key role in his side's route to the Champions League knock-out stages, but his four goals in eight appearances were in vain as the Bianconeri were beaten on away goals in the Round of 16 stage by Porto.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish remain the Champions League finalists' priority targets this summer, but the Catalan boss' interest in Chiesa could see City step up their efforts to bring the winger to Manchester.

