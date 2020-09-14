Man City entering 'hot week' in pursuit of Napoli centre-back - player 'willing to stay'

Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly called club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis to ask for a new contract if he is to stay.

That's according to Repubblica, who claim that the phone call took place on Tuesday afternoon last week. Koulibaly said that he would be open to remaining at the club ahead of next season amid interest from Manchester City, if he receives a "suitable" contract.

According to the same source, the player believes that his price tag has dropped due to two factors: his (and Napoli's) below-par performance last season, and the financial impact of COVID-19 on the football world. This has led to many clubs being forced to sell star assets, and some players going for surprisingly low fees as buyers have more bargaining power.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport believe that Koulibaly is still expected to sign for Pep Guardiola's side, but "time is running out" as Napoli continue to demand €75m for the player. City reportedly "strongly believe" in the mediation of Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, who is in charge of facilitating the deal.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Pedulla, a journalist who has been a constant presence in reporting on this transfer, has recently claimed that this will be a "very hot week" in the Koulibaly saga, and that City are "defining the details". Pedulla previously claimed on the 9th September that the saga would be done by last "Thursday or Friday at the very latest", and on the 5th September stated that Koulibaly knew "his future is now written".

Koulibaly, who captains Senegal, turned 29 over the summer and has been a regular starter in the Serie A for over half a decade.

