SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Adam Booker

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich, reports Spanish football writer Nacho Jiménez. 

City are reportedly looking to launch a bid of €65M to land the young Frenchman. Koundè was a key figure in Sevilla’s Europa League winning campaign, as well as their fourth place finish in La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano echoed these comments in recent hours, claiming that Manchester City would be 'back' for Kounde following Thursday's Super Cup clash.

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-man-utd

When the Premier League side can wrap up the signing of Koundè, it would then speed up the transfer of Eric Garcia to Barcelona, who are waiting to submit a bid for the Spaniard in the range €18M. 

With just one year left on his contract, City will look to get what money they can for the 19-year-old defender in this window. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Adam Booker

Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City edged past an experienced Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup third round to a fourth round tie against Burnley next week thanks to strikes from two of the EDS' brightest prospects produced over the last five years.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Thursday night's victory over Bournemouth, but it was the performance from the academy stars that kept the City faithful buzzing.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It was a dream come true!” - Liam Delap gushes over unforgettable Man City senior team debut

Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth in the third-round tie of Carabao Cup witnessed academy graduates Phil Foden and Liam Delap carving through the opponent’s defence.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola's real plans for Liam Delap in Man City squad revealed

After an impressive performance from Liam Delap in Thursday night's Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola has revealed his plans for the teenage striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City to include defender in second offer for Sevilla star

Manchester City have now decided to offer €70M plus Nicolás Otamendi in order to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City identify 'dream signing' after pulling out of a move for Napoli star

Manchester City will not make a move to sign Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez this summer, instead waiting to pursue a move for the Uruguayan next year.

Hamish MacRae

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

After a young City side featuring two debutants battled to a well-earned 2-1 victory against Championship team AFC Bournemouth, we rate the player's individual performances.

markgough96

Liam Delap starts! - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

The back-to-back-to-back Carabao cup champions of the world return! A competition seemingly favourable for the Blues pitches them against recently relegated Bournemouth in the third round.

harryasiddall

"Yes, we received the offer" - Atletico Madrid president confirms bid from Man City for star defender

In a recent interview, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo expressed Manchester City's interest in Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez.

Jack Walker