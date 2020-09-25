Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich, reports Spanish football writer Nacho Jiménez.

City are reportedly looking to launch a bid of €65M to land the young Frenchman. Koundè was a key figure in Sevilla’s Europa League winning campaign, as well as their fourth place finish in La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano echoed these comments in recent hours, claiming that Manchester City would be 'back' for Kounde following Thursday's Super Cup clash.

When the Premier League side can wrap up the signing of Koundè, it would then speed up the transfer of Eric Garcia to Barcelona, who are waiting to submit a bid for the Spaniard in the range €18M.

With just one year left on his contract, City will look to get what money they can for the 19-year-old defender in this window.

-----

