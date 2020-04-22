Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Manchester City are expected to make a new attempt for Milan Skriniar this summer, even in the event of a Champions League exclusion, according to CalcioMercato.

The Inter Milan defender has been on City's radar for some time now; especially as Guardiola's side have been more fragile in defence this season following Aymeric Laporte's long-term injury.

Inter boss Antonio Conte "expects more" from the Slovakian according to reports, but the club's price tag for Skriniar could be as high as €70-80m.

Inter Milan were third in Serie A before the Italian top division was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Skriniar starting all but two games, and failing to make an appearance in only one.

That being said, the Nerazzurri only managed eight clean sheets in 26 league games and failed to qualify from their Champions League group with Skriniar playing in the heart of their defence.

