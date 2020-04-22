City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City expected to make 'new attempt' for Serie A star in the summer

Danny Lardner

Manchester City are expected to make a new attempt for Milan Skriniar this summer, even in the event of a Champions League exclusion, according to CalcioMercato.

The Inter Milan defender has been on City's radar for some time now; especially as Guardiola's side have been more fragile in defence this season following Aymeric Laporte's long-term injury.

fbl-ita-seriea-lazio-inter (3)
(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Inter boss Antonio Conte "expects more" from the Slovakian according to reports, but the club's price tag for Skriniar could be as high as €70-80m.

Inter Milan were third in Serie A before the Italian top division was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Skriniar starting all but two games, and failing to make an appearance in only one. 

fc-internazionale-v-ssc-napoli-coppa-italia-semi-final (5)
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

That being said, the Nerazzurri only managed eight clean sheets in 26 league games and failed to qualify from their Champions League group with Skriniar playing in the heart of their defence.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"You can feel the love and respect" - Veteran midfielder opens up on life at Manchester City

Fernandinho has opened up about his appreciation for Manchester City, the community itself, and his contentment in working under Pep Guardiola.

Danny Lardner

Premier League sides explore options should players be quarantined when training resumes

Premier League teams are pursuing plans to safely house players, and are exploring options should players be quarantined when training resumes.

Matt Astbury

"Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens" - Man City academy director provides insight on talent development

Manchester City academy director, Jason Wilcox, has answered questions on the future of youth players at the club, in an exclusive interview with the National.

Danny Lardner

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in showing a 'keen' interest in Leeds United centre back Ben White, according to the Athletic.

Matt Astbury

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall

Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired a PR advisor in the hope of improving his image, after breaking the UK social distancing guidelines.

Harry Winters

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte made a touching gesture after an auction in France to raise funds for health workers, reports BBC presenter John Bennett.

markgough96

Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit emerging, our in-house City Xtra graphic designer has created some concept kits based on the rumours.

harryasiddall

Man City target 'not convinced' by a move to PSG - 'more interested' in a move to England

Kalidou Koulibaly looks to have snubbed a move to PSG, and is said to be 'more interested' in a move to England.

WillBeaman19

Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Sergio Aguero is to join a multitude of stars providing virtual homeschooling lessons over the Easter break.

Danny Lardner