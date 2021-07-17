Man City Expected to Offload at Least One Senior Star to Land Premier League Duo

Manchester City could bank on the sale of at least one first-team player to land both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola has shortlisted the attacking duo as his top targets as the Catalan boss looks to strengthen his frontline after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring the pair to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds upto £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

It was reported on Friday that City will not be making a choice out of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell.

As per the latest information from James Ducker of The Telegraph, City are expected to sell at least one of their big-name players to balance the books if if they are to stand a chance of signing both Kane and Grealish ahead of the new campaign.

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva have been described as the 'most likely candidates' to get a move away from the Champions League finalists, with both seemingly discontent with their situations and preferable of a switch to revitalise their careers elsewhere.

Jesus has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, and with City keen to add another centre-forward to their ranks, which could end up being Kane, the 24-year-old could benefit from a move, and despite the state of finances in Turin, a loan with an option to buy the Brazil international next term could bear fruit for both clubs.

Silva, who has been longing for the exit door for over a year, will allowed to be leave if a suitor club offer a cash-only offer in the vicinity of the club's asking price for the Portugese star. City boss Pep Guardiola would like the 26-year-old to stay put, but the Etihad hierarchy are willing to cash in on the former AS Monaco star to generate further revenue.

Aymeric Laporte, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Spain at the European Championships, would be ready to leave City to return to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid being mooted as his favoured choices.

The 27-year-old first expressed his desire of a transfer in January, after being left on the bench several times owing to the formidable partnership struck by John Stones and Rúben Dias at the heart of defence. City would have allowed their star defender to leave and planned to re-invest the funds gathered by signing a top centre-back, such as Villarreal's Pau Torres.

However, with Spain's top two clubs in deep financial trouble, neither side can possibly offer a reasonable amount of money for the centre-half, who is now expected to return to club training at the end of July.

Raheem Sterling is set to hold talks with the club over a fresh deal after starring for England at the European Championships, and Mahrez's recent comments over his future could have earned him a new contract as well.

