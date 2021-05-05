Man City 'express interest' in unlikely €50M Sergio Aguero replacement – club makes initial enquiry with agent

Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for potential replacements after the announcement of Sergio Aguero’s departure, and the club has expressed interest in Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, according to the latest reports.

Manchester City have been linked with numerous top forward’s ahead of the summer transfer window, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku being shortlisted by Etihad decision makers.

Now, according to the latest reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness this week, Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing 21 year-old Dusan Vlahovic to the club, and have 'expressed their interest' over to the player’s agent - Darko Ristic.

Vlahovic has caught the English club’s eye after a brilliant season with his underperforming Fiorentina side, resulting in Manchester City reportedly making initial enquiries over a possible summer move.

The Blues are exploring their options to replace club legend Sergio Aguero and the top officials at the Etihad Stadium are now keeping their eyes on Vlahovic as a potential long-term replacement.

Additional reporting from Corriere Fiorentino claims that any club trying to sign the 2000-born striker would have to shell out ‘at least €50 million’ to convince the Italian side to sell this summer - although this would certainly fit within the price brackets usually familiar with Manchester City.

The Serbian has a contract with the Italian side until the end of the 2023 season and with only two years left on his current deal, Fiorentina want to tie him up for a longer term, but interest from clubs such as Manchester City have stopped the progression of any contract talks.

The Fiorentina striker has been in hot form this season, scoring 19 goals and assisting three more in the Serie A. As a result, the young forward has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid earmarking him for a possible move.

