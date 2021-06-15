Man City Eye Player-Swap For Harry Kane Alternative This Summer - Player's Situation Labelled As 'Uncertain'

Manchester City could turn to a former primary target at striker this summer, should their planned pursuit of Harry Kane fail, and the plans could involve sending one current star in the opposite direction.

Etihad officials continue to put together their plan of attack in terms of securing a top-level replacement for the recently departed Sergio Aguero, and while Harry Kane remains the top target, alternatives are being prepared.

With Romelu Lukaku looking intent on remaining at Inter Milan into next season, and the financials surrounding Erling Haaland being pitched very high, Manchester City have had to look elsewhere in terms of their alternative options.

The latest information from England looks into the possibility of Manchester City using their want-away midfielder Bernardo Silva as a makeweight for one player who was targeted by the club in 2019 - Joao Felix.

According to the information of Dean Jones at Eurosport, Joao Felix’s situation at Atletico Madrid 'seems uncertain' at present, and interestingly, the reigning La Liga champions are showing interest in signing Bernardo Silva - as previously reported by the Times.

The situation surrounding Bernardo Silva, according to Dean Jones' report, aligns itself with the feeling in various other quarters: That the Portugal international is keen to leave English football and that Manchester City are 'willing to let him leave' if a 'suitable' offer comes in.

While Eurosport state that Manchester City are generally not open to any swap deal offers for Bernardo Silva this summer, due to finances being generated helping to go towards the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, Joao Felix may, potentially, be a different case though, given the Etihad club's long term interest.

Interestingly, and further backing up the belief that Manchester City remain interested in Joao Felix, Jones highlights that the club 'touched base' through third-party agents a year ago, to see how things were going and whether there was any chance of him becoming available.

The large share of Manchester City's summer transfer activity is likely to happen after the summer's European Championships have come to a conclusion, with the club's primary targets all in action over the next few weeks.

