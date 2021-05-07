Man City Eye Premier League Duo In £150M Raid - Pep Guardiola Willing To Offload Current Winger To Fund Deal

Manchester City are eyeing a world-class forward and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer, in a deal which could depend on the club's success in this month's Champions League final.

Manchester City are eyeing a world-class forward and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer, in a deal which could depend on the club's success in this month's Champions League final.

According to an exclusive report by Football Insider, the club have already laid the foundations to pull off a massive deal for Jack Grealish, with the player himself being extremely interested in working under Pep Guardiola.

The 25-year-old - alongside a world class forward - are the two main areas of business the Manchester City hierarchy are wanting to work on during the upcoming transfer window.

However, the club are fully aware of the financial fair play restrictions that apply to them and it means next month's Champions League final against Chelsea could be a key to any spending.

READ MORE: What Kyle Walker told BT Sport after PSG victory

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to reaching UCL final

The Blues are set to face Chelsea in Istanbul at the end of the month, with the winner receiving £150 million in prize money. This amount could certainly ease fears of any type of sanctions should the club pull any mega money deals off.

Even if money was not the issue, places in Manchester City's massive squad are limited, and this report points out Pep Guardiola would be willing to offload winger Raheem Sterling to bring Jack Grealish into to the side.

These developments follow earlier reports that Manchester City are tempted to launch a bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. But that move would be totally dependant on if current club captain Fernandinho decided to stay beyond the current season or not.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra