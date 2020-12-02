SI.com
Man City eye up potential midfield signing - Spanish club ‘willing to listen to offers’ for a January deal

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City are ‘suited’ for Valencia attacker Kang-in Lee (19), who according to Spanish outlet La Razon, is ‘fed up’ at his club.

Lee does not want to sign a contract extension, and the board at the Mestalla are willing to listen to offers to take him off their books as early as January.

The South Korean attacking midfielder has made 42 appearances for Valencia since being promoted from the academy back in 2018, managing to find the net on two occasions.

Lee also won the Asian young footballer of the year award in 2019, the same year when he took home the prestigious Copa del Rey.

The teenager has grown under former Watford player turned manager Javi Garcia, who has spoken about how impressed he is with the players technical ability and capacity to keep possession whilst under pressure – something we know Guardiola values prominently.

Should the board at Manchester City pursue Lee, and reunite him with his former teammate Ferran Torres at the Etihad Stadium?

