Man City eyeing €68.25 million move for Sevilla centre-back - key defender set to be included in the deal

Adam Booker

Manchester City are yet again heavily linked to a Sevilla centre-half, however this time its a new name thrown in the pot. The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reports that City are looking at a deal for 21-year-old Jules Koundé, which could see Nicolas Otamendi move in the opposite direction. 

The young French defender has a £68.25 million release clause which is within the price bracket City pay for first-team signings.

Koundé impressed many in his first season in the top flight of Spanish football, scoring a goal and making 29 league appearances for Sevilla who kept 14 clean sheets. The Frenchman started every knockout round game for Sevilla on their way to a Europa League title, as well as played a key role in their top four finish in La Liga. 

seville-v-fc-internazionale-uefa-europa-league-final
(Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP)

Although Koundé is on the shorter side for a centre-half, he tends to dominate aerial battles. Stats website Breaking the Lines provides the comparison to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. Koundé, who is around five inches shorter than Van Dijk, wins just about the same amount of aerial duels per 90 minutes. 

Koundé himself has been speaking to Estadio Deportivo about the potential transfer where he had this to say:

“I am a Sevilla player, I am happy here. There is a phrase that we repeat a lot and sometimes it seems that it is said without thinking, but the reality is that in the world of football we never know what is going to happen.

At the moment, I am a Sevilla player and I am very focused on what we have to do as a team. Today, I am staying at Sevilla.”

-----

