Man City Eyeing Move for Argentine Wonderkid Who Has Made Just THREE Appearances for Current Club

Manchester City are targeting a move for highly-rated young Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, according to a new report from Italy.

Manchester City’s interest in up and coming South American prospects has been well known over the years, following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in 2017 and the recent acquisition of Julian Alvarez from River Plate

However, the signings of less established talents such as Marlos Moreno, Yan Couto and Kayky are an indication of how highly officials at the Etihad Stadium regard South America as a hub for potential superstars.

Just under two weeks after Manchester City completed the signing of Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window, the Premier League champions’ interest in yet another highly-rated wonderkid from the continent has surfaced.

According to a report by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be considering a move for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco.

It has been reported that though the 17-year-old has made just three appearances for the Argentine giants so far, the teenager's performances have been deemed as ‘enough to catch Manchester City’s attention’.

The report further mentions that the highly-rated youngster has a release clause in the vicinity of $10 million (£7.37 million) valid until May, after which it will rise to a further $14 million (£10.32 million).

Additionally, Boca Juniors are understood to be willing to negotiate a deal for the Argentinian as long as they can include in a clause on a future re-sale.

It is believed that City have had a long-standing interest in the gifted left-back and owing to to his kinship and ancestors, Barco could soon apply for a community passport - which would make the defender eligible to travel to an country within the European Union (EU).

However, getting the deal over the line may prove to be a challenge for Manchester City, as recent restrictions have disallowed signing minors outside English borders.

It has also been reported that it is uncertain whether the full-back will have 'enough points' to be able to obtain the work permit, with TuttoMercatoWeb describing the possibility as ‘difficult’ to reach.

However, the Sky Blues are said to be considering the option of putting in a request for ‘special talent’ to be submitted to the FA board, if there are complications in wrapping up the deal.

Lastly, it has been claimed that in case Manchester City cannot complete the deal, Valentin Barco could be set for a move to one of CFG clubs such as Troyes or Girona in particular.

