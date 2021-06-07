Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Face New Competition from Barcelona in Pursuit of La Liga Striker

Barcelona are now set to compete with Manchester City for the signing of coveted Espanyol striker Mateo Fernandez, according to the latest reports coming out of England.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City have ramped up their efforts over the years to haul in some of the most promising prospects in world football, and now, the Premier League champions have zoned in on Fernandez as its next possible prospect signing.

Reports last month noted that Manchester City were 'leading the race' for the Spanish forward - who currently ranks among Espanyol's most prized attacking prospects within its academy.

Manchester City officials view Fernandez as a talent of high potential and one who is 'technically good'.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

The Premier League powerhouse will have to work overtime to acquire Fernandez, as Barcelona have also now opened up an interest in signing the 17-year-old to a transfer, as noted by journalist Alan Nixon - who has covered the story since Manchester City's first element of interest.

The extent of Barcelona's interest in signing Fernandez remains relatively unknown, however the player would presumably be a candidate to soon feature for the renowned Barca B team should the Catalan giants complete such a move.

Fernandez is yet to make a single appearance for Espanyol's first-team but stands on track to soon earn regular playing time with the club's B team.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

Fernandez qualifies to play for both England and Spain. For the moment, the teenager does hold citizenship with Spain, so he could soon be in the running for potential call-ups with the Spanish national team's youth sides.

The possible addition of Fernandez would only bolster an already promising Manchester City youth academy filled with coveted prospects at all positions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1001845550 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not 'Miss Out' On Opportunity to Sign £100M Star - Player Regarded As Important As Striker Target

1001887765
News

How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

1001765326
News

"Every Day, That’s What I Work Towards" - International Goalkeeper Sets Sights on Ederson's Man City Number One Spot

sipa_33566524
News

Man City Star Speaks of Players Who 'Resuscitated' Him After Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

sipa_30518557
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Barcelona Locked In 'Intense Contacts' During Recent Days - Aymeric Laporte and Other Players Discussed

1002827497 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Man City Future When Asked About Barcelona Return

sipa_33492137
Transfer Rumours

Club Has 'Put Itself On The Waiting List' For Man City Forward - Player Among 'Top Tier' Transfer Targets

sipa_33364237
News

Man City Star Sustains Knee Injury On International Duty and Forced Into Substitution