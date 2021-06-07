Man City Face New Competition from Barcelona in Pursuit of La Liga Striker

Barcelona are now set to compete with Manchester City for the signing of coveted Espanyol striker Mateo Fernandez, according to the latest reports coming out of England.

Manchester City have ramped up their efforts over the years to haul in some of the most promising prospects in world football, and now, the Premier League champions have zoned in on Fernandez as its next possible prospect signing.

Reports last month noted that Manchester City were 'leading the race' for the Spanish forward - who currently ranks among Espanyol's most prized attacking prospects within its academy.

Manchester City officials view Fernandez as a talent of high potential and one who is 'technically good'.

The Premier League powerhouse will have to work overtime to acquire Fernandez, as Barcelona have also now opened up an interest in signing the 17-year-old to a transfer, as noted by journalist Alan Nixon - who has covered the story since Manchester City's first element of interest.

The extent of Barcelona's interest in signing Fernandez remains relatively unknown, however the player would presumably be a candidate to soon feature for the renowned Barca B team should the Catalan giants complete such a move.

Fernandez is yet to make a single appearance for Espanyol's first-team but stands on track to soon earn regular playing time with the club's B team.

Fernandez qualifies to play for both England and Spain. For the moment, the teenager does hold citizenship with Spain, so he could soon be in the running for potential call-ups with the Spanish national team's youth sides.

The possible addition of Fernandez would only bolster an already promising Manchester City youth academy filled with coveted prospects at all positions.

