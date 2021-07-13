Man City 'Feel Privately' That £89 Million Transfer 'Is Possible' For Premier League Star

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been widely reported as being a key target of Pep Guardiola this summer following his exploits for club and country.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Manchester City this summer, with Txiki Begiristain possibly ready to sanction a record-fee move for the Aston Villa skipper.

Pep Guardiola has recently dropped several hints that he intends on shaking up and refreshing his squad, and the potential signing of Jack Grealish would be seen as a key step in accomplishing this goal.

Throughout the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Jack Grealish established himself as one of the division’s most creative players, with only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes recording more assists.

The midfielder also averaged an astounding 3.1 key passes per game along with an 83.3% pass success percentage – stats on par with Kevin De Bruyne.

As reported by Dean Jones of Eurosport UK, it's believed that Aston Villa would be open to accepting a huge offer – particularly in the vicinity of £89 million, a fee that would smash Manchester City’s current transfer record.

Aston Villa have already recruited attacking midfielder Emi Buendia and have notably chased Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe, thus suggesting that the Birmingham based side could be preparing for life without their star man.

Jack Grealish’s potential arrival would be an exciting one for Manchester City fans, but it's one which may signal the departures of several key players, such as Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

It is surely set to be an interesting transfer window for the club, and with Manchester City’s Premier League rivals’ having already strengthened this summer, the Blues must also do the same.

