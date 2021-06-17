Sports Illustrated home
Man City Fend Off Interest From Championship Side For Striker - Player To See Promotion Next Season

Manchester City have managed to fight off competition from an unnamed Championship club to keep young striker, Tai Sodje on their books.
The 17 year-old has now been promoted to Manchester City's Under-23 team for next season, which an exclusive report by AllNigeriaSport has revealed convinced Sodje to remain at the club.

An unnamed Championship club did make advances to sign Tai Sodje earlier this summer, but the Premier League Champions have managed to fend off their interest and keep him for another campaign. 

The striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Under-18's level, scoring 22 goals in 19 matches to rank third in the leagues goalscoring charts - only two from the top spot.

Since arriving in Manchester, Sodje has flew through the ranks and now has the chance to impress Pep Guardiola at Under-21 level. The Catalan is well know for featuring youth talent - particularly in the Carabao Cup - so the striker may yet have his chance in the spotlight. 

Speaking to Manchester City's website earlier this year, the striker described where he thinks he's best deployed; "I would say that I’m a goal scorer – but I can play across the front three. I enjoy playing all three positions and like to think I’ve a good understanding of them all."

