Man City Forward Closes In On Multi-Million Pound Exit, Club Ruled Out Of Three Striker Target Pursuits - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #30

With the European Championships and Copa America now officially over, the summer transfer market should begin to purr, and even louder for Manchester City.

To nobody's surprise, rumours surrounding Manchester City's summer plans have continued to swirl, and there's been several developments on the striker front as Etihad officials continue their pursuit of an immediate Sergio Aguero replacement.

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7

Along with Harry Kane, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has firmly emerged as one of Manchester City’s top targets this summer.

The Villa man is said to be admired by Pep Guardiola, and over the past few weeks, many rumours have come and gone, with some recent reports stating that a deal is all but done, and could be announced very soon.

The most recent update could excite Manchester City fans all around the world.

As per the information of 90min, Manchester City’s pursuit of Grealish could ‘intensify’ in the coming weeks, as the Premier League champions seek a deal worth up to and around £100 million.

The England star seems to be almost ‘flirting’ with the Etihad club at times, and has even recently deleted all of his ‘anti-Man City tweets' - which was reported on City Xtra in recent weeks.

My rumour rating comes in at '7' because both the buying club and the player seem very keen on seeing a deal over the line. If Manchester City have the money to spend on the 25-year-old, the deal feels like it could be done in the very near future.

Tom Galvez - Rumour Rating: 9.5

Manchester City have signed a left-back.

He's 16.

Around a month ago, courtesy of the information of Rising Ballers, it was claimed that Watford left-back Tom Galvez had decided to join Manchester City, after turning down the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Now, as per MCFCReserves&Academy on Twitter, it is stated that Manchester City have secured the scholarship signing of Galvez.

Bombazo.

Strikers

It has been no secret that striker would be the position of most importance for the Manchester City hierarchy going into the window.

As club legend Sergio Aguero has now officially left the club for FC Barcelona, leaving a gargantuan whole in the scoring charts, the club will likely focus on attempting to replace the Argentine’s brilliance.

The past 24 hours have given us a host of stories surrounding the centre-forward position, with some more left-field than others.

Robert Lewandowski - Rumour Rating: 2

The Bayern Munich star emerged as a rather random target for the Premier League club, according to some reports. It is no surprise that a top club like Manchester City would be interested in arguably the best striker in world football over the past decade.

However, even less surprising, those claims have been pretty quickly shut down, as Simon Stone of BBC Sport has suggested that Manchester City have downplayed their interest in the Polish forward.

Along with that, BILD’s Christian Falk has backed up those claims by stating that Bayern will not be selling their talismanic striker this summer.

My rumour rating of only '2' feels sufficient because this story seemed highly unlikely from the second it emerged.

Manchester City are not the club that will go into the market for a long term replacement for a legend, and come back with a 32-year-old - no matter how good their goal scoring record is.

Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 4

Borussia Dortmund’s star man is beginning to look like a generational talent.

Pair that with Borussia Dortmund's transfer policy of seemingly buying young talent for cheap and selling them for staggering profits - the Norwegian is in a perfect position for his future, along with his club’s payday.

The German club’s stance is said to be €150 million or no sale.

That staggering figure seems unlikely to be met this summer, especially with the looming release clause that will take effect next summer - leaving Erling Haaland available for only €75 million. With Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid all reportedly chasing the Norwegian, a decision could come down to Haaland next season.

With today’s reports from Simon Stone that Borussia Dortmund will not sell the forward this summer, I have tagged a rating of '4' to this rumour.

However, Dortmund could double their profits this summer if one of the chasing clubs puts in a record setting bid - because of that, the door will surely remain open, slightly.

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 1

With FC Barcelona on the brink of financial ruin, it is no surprise to see many of their high-wage players being linked with moves away.

However, Antoine Griezmann’s name being mentioned as the possible Sergio Aguero replacement was perhaps the most left-field story involving the Premier League champions in recent weeks.

Griezmann’s time at Barcelona has been disappointing when you consider the massive money involved in bringing him to the Camp Nou - Barca would certainly be open to a discounted fee in order to get Griezmann’s staggering €881,000 per week salary.

That salary is nearly three times that of Manchester City’s highest paid player - Kevin De Bruyne.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, Manchester City have ‘no interest’ in Griezmann, and with the money involved it is easy to see why. With prominent sources coming out and squashing the rumours, my rating for Antoine Griezmann’s reported move to the Etihad Stadium falls at just '1'.

Departures

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 9

While many reports suggested that Lukas Nmecha had already confirmed a deal with RB Leipzig in recent weeks, the deal did not end up going through. The German striker is once again available, and appears to be a hot commodity for Bundesliga clubs.

As per reports from Kicker and Sportsbuzzer, the Manchester City forward has reached an agreement with Wolfsburg, and all that is left is a transfer fee to be agreed upon by the two clubs.

Later in the day, the Mail provided further details regarding the financials of the move, stating that Wolfsburg and Manchester City were closing in on an £11.2M agreement for the transfer of the young striker.

My rumour rating of '9' is the highest of the day.

The deal appears to be all but finished, and with Manchester City looking to raise funds for some of their bigger targets, the club will be keen to sell a fringe player like Nmecha.

Other

Professional Contracts - Rumour Rating: N/A

We'll round up today's edition of the Daily Transfer Round-Up with a bit of general housekeeping that concerns the younger rising stars at the City Football Academy, with 17 Manchester City players signing their first professional contracts.

This was confirmed by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, who confirms that the likes of Luke Mbete, Tai Sodje, Carlos Borges, Callum Doyle, Juan Larios, and Romeo Lavia are among 17 Manchester City players to have signed their first professional contracts.

The full list of names is as follows: Luke Mbete, Darko Gyabi, Kian Breckin, Shea Charles, Tai Sodje, Carlos Borges, Josh McNamara, Callum Doyle, Harvey Griffiths, Micah Hamilton, Juan Larios, Romeo Lavia, Josh Adam, Mikki van Sas, Liam Smith, Adedire Mebude, Kwaku Oduroh.

Contract extensions - Rumour Rating: N/A

Later in the evening from the Manchester Evening News, it was also confirmed that three players within the Manchester City youth set-up had agreed contract extensions: Lewis Fiorini [2026], Ben Knight [2025], and Cieran Slicker [2024].

