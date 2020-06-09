City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City forward 'disappointed' with the club amid interest from Germany and Holland

markgough96

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf is alleged to be 'disappointed' with the club due to a lack of first-team involvement, report the Manchester Evening News.

Braaf (17), has established himself as one the league's best youth stars since he signed for Manchester City two years ago. 

However, the Dutch teenager is said to be frustrated at what he views as broken promises regarding his involvement with the first-team. 

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-youth-cup-fifth-round
(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The MEN say that although he does not expect appearances for the first-team, Braaf had hoped that he would be involved in training as part of Pep Guardiola's senior squad. 

Manchester City have included a number of youth players - such as Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer - in training ahead of the return of the Premier League next week. 

Braaf has been disappointed by the failure to include him. Nevertheless, MEN insist that 'Braaf is understood to still be happy in Manchester and his aim remains to break into the first team at the Etihad under Guardiola.'

This comes amid the backdrop of interest in the winger from clubs in Germany and his native Holland. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juanma Lillo: Who is the new Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale

OFFICIAL: Man City confirm new assistant coach

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager.

Freddie Pye

Man City and Bayern Munich enter new round of negotiations for Leroy Sane

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have held new talks over the potential transfer of Leroy Sane, with the transfer fee still remaining as the major stumbling block in negotiations, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

OFFICIAL: Man City sign Dutch goalkeeper - beat Barcelona and Man United to the signing

Manchester City have beaten various top European clubs to the signing of young keeper, Mikki van Sas.

Harry Winters

Man City star reveals one centre-back he would want to see sign for the club

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed which Turkish players he would want to see join Manchester City- including a popular young centre-back.

Nathan Allen

Man City starlet 'impressing' coaching staff during first training sessions - describes Pep Guardiola as "so detailed"

Manchester City and England youth star Cole Palmer has been impressing the coaching staff during training sessions with the first-team recently, and has describe the sessions as "so detailed", while speaking with 'TheSecretScout'.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to make significant coaching alteration 'official in the coming days' - will sign with the club until 2021

Manchester City are set to confirm the appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant coach 'in the coming days', according to Pol Ballús.

Freddie Pye

"I will put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium" – Vincent Kompany, ‘The Prince of Anderlecht’: A Review of the 2019/20 season w/ SportingAnderlecht.

Mark Gough is joined by popular RSC Anderlecht fan account SportingAnderlecht to look back on Vincent Kompany's first season away from Manchester City following his departure from the Etihad Stadium last summer.

markgough96

"I have not seen a teacher who has developed himself so tactically." - Man City star heaps praise on Guardiola

Ilkay Gundogan has recently spoke to Turkey’s Fanatik about a vast array of footballing topics.

Harry Winters

Man City star offered lucrative deal in Qatar

Manchester City legend David Silva has been offered a lucrative deal to sign for Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Nathan Allen