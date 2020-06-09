Man City forward 'disappointed' with the club amid interest from Germany and Holland

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf is alleged to be 'disappointed' with the club due to a lack of first-team involvement, report the Manchester Evening News.

Braaf (17), has established himself as one the league's best youth stars since he signed for Manchester City two years ago.

However, the Dutch teenager is said to be frustrated at what he views as broken promises regarding his involvement with the first-team.

The MEN say that although he does not expect appearances for the first-team, Braaf had hoped that he would be involved in training as part of Pep Guardiola's senior squad.

Manchester City have included a number of youth players - such as Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer - in training ahead of the return of the Premier League next week.

Braaf has been disappointed by the failure to include him. Nevertheless, MEN insist that 'Braaf is understood to still be happy in Manchester and his aim remains to break into the first team at the Etihad under Guardiola.'

This comes amid the backdrop of interest in the winger from clubs in Germany and his native Holland.

