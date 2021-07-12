Sports Illustrated home
Man City Forward 'In The Sights' of European Giants This Summer

Gabriel Jesus tops the Juventus “shopping list” this summer, according to a Tuttosport report relayed by Sport Witness.
Gabriel Jesus, who has made 195 appearances and scored 82 goals since joining Manchester City for £27 million in 2017, had a difficult 2020/21 campaign, with just 14 goals in 42 appearances for the Blues last season.

The Brazilian, who was suspended for the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina on Saturday, has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus in recent weeks, with this latest report claiming that the 24 year-old is the Italian sides “preferred option.”

Tuttosport’s report states that Juventus consider Jesus to be top of their “shopping list” with Moise Keane also an option for Massimiliano Allegri.

The 24 year-old Manchester City striker has been “in the sights” of Juventus for many years and is said to be the “preferred option” as the Serie A club look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Juventus’ interest in the Manchester City striker was seemingly re-affirmed at the weekend, following a meeting with the clubs chief’s where decisions were made on plans to bolster the Juventus attack ahead of the new season.

Tuttosport claim that the Turin based club want to bring in a new forward regardless of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo - although it is difficult to see how Juventus could finance a move for the City striker if Ronaldo remained in Italy.

Manchester City themselves are in the market for a new striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero in June, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that Jesus was one of several City players offered to Tottenham in a recent bid for Harry Kane. 

