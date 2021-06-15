Sports Illustrated home
Man City Forward Juventus' 'Favourite' If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves The Club This Summer

Rumours linking Manchester City forward, Gabriel Jesus with a move to Juventus appear to have intensified this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, manager Max Allegri has dubbed the Brazilian his 'favourite' to strengthen his Serie A side this transfer window.

Despite this strong interest there are two major stumbling blocks preventing the move.

The first is the need for Allegri to move on Cristiano Ronaldo.

This would free up the wages necessary to bring in a player of Gabriel Jesus' talent. The likelihood of this seems slim though, with few clubs in the current market able to afford Ronaldo's salary demands. 

Having said that, Manchester United are rumoured by the Daily Express to have offered their former Portuguese superstar a contract to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Even if the stars were to align, it doesn't appear that Juventus have the money needed to make the transfer happen outright. The deal would require Manchester City to let forward leave on loan with an option to buy at a later date.

This seems unlikely to happen, with Manchester City having let Sergio Agüero's contract run out, and the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur still far from a certainty.

Gabriel Jesus might well be a 'favourite' of Max Allegri, but like much in this transfer window, the ability to get this done relies on a sequence of events that are currently impossible to predict. 

