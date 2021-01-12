Man City forward revealed as PSG boss' 'number one goal' for the summer window

Newly-appointed PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has identified Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero as his 'number one goal' for the upcoming transfer window, according to the latest reports.

The legendary City forward is known to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and with there being no sign of the Etihad hierarchy approaching him to extend his deal and the forward being able to begin discussions with potential suitors, there area growing fears as to whether he will remain in the North-West.

The latest story concerning the Argentine's future has come from a source known to have close connections with the Manchester City striker and/or those close to the player.

According to the reliable journalist Jose Alvarez speaking on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Sergio Aguero has been identified by Mauricio Pochettino at PSG as the 'number one goal' in the recruitment department.

It is certainly a move that is more than feasible when you weigh up the potential factors that could entice Aguero into making the move.

Firstly, the French Ligue 1 is known to be a competition played at a much slower tempo than that of the Premier League - thus possibly suiting Aguero's style with him turning 33 this year. Secondly, linking up with a fellow Argentine in Pochettino may also be seen as an attractive proposition to the City forward.

One factor that may ultimately decide Aguero's club should he remain in Europe this summer is the future of Lionel Messi. Both Manchester City and PSG are known to be interested in the Barcelona star, and should he leave Camp Nou, Messi's destination could persuade Aguero to follow suit.

