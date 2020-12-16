NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City forward targeting permanent January exit following break down in communications

Man City forward targeting permanent January exit following break down in communications

Manchester City and Jayden Braaf are looking at a permanent exit for the player in the January transfer window, as per an exclusive report from Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City and Jayden Braaf are looking at a permanent exit for the player in the January transfer window, as per an exclusive report from Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

After some 'frank conversations' between the player and Manchester City themselves about his progression at the club, the option of Braaf getting promoted to the first team does not seem to be ‘realistic’, according to the MEN.

In the 2019/20 season, the Dutchman scored 12 goals and pitched in with a further three assists in 29 appearances for the Premier League club’s EDS side - earning him the Player of the Season award for the U23’s.

49240463

This season however, Braaf has found himself on the outskirts of the academy squad due to a combination of injury and possible attitude problems.

The 18 year old, whose ability has often been compared to that of Leroy Sane and former academy star and now Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, has found himself unselected in the previous five Elite Development Squad matches, despite being available.

Additional reporting from Jack Gaughan of the Mail has stated that many Bundesliga clubs are interested in the young winger, with a return to his home nation of the Netherlands being possible as well.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

49240463
Transfer Rumours

Man City forward targeting permanent January exit following break down in communications

manchester-city-v-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league-9
News

Man City star's contract a 'work in progress' - club are 'convinced' the player 'will sign' a new deal

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-fulham (4)
News

"Everyone was banking on him becoming the best in the world..." - Man City star opens up on signing of defender

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league-22
Transfer Rumours

Intentions of Man City full-back revealed amid interest from Premier League club

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom (7)
News

"We are not machines or robots" - IIkay Gündoğan reflects on Man City's performance

manchester-city-v-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league
Transfer Rumours

Man City stance on forward revealed despite Serie A club 'in love' with the player

49488602
News

Man City star speaks out about challenges with leadership in club dressing room

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-brom (4)
News

"You have to win these games" - Pep Guardiola unhappy with Man City's draw against West Brom

5TL
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 West Brom (Premier League)