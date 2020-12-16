Man City forward targeting permanent January exit following break down in communications

Manchester City and Jayden Braaf are looking at a permanent exit for the player in the January transfer window, as per an exclusive report from Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

After some 'frank conversations' between the player and Manchester City themselves about his progression at the club, the option of Braaf getting promoted to the first team does not seem to be ‘realistic’, according to the MEN.

In the 2019/20 season, the Dutchman scored 12 goals and pitched in with a further three assists in 29 appearances for the Premier League club’s EDS side - earning him the Player of the Season award for the U23’s.

This season however, Braaf has found himself on the outskirts of the academy squad due to a combination of injury and possible attitude problems.

The 18 year old, whose ability has often been compared to that of Leroy Sane and former academy star and now Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, has found himself unselected in the previous five Elite Development Squad matches, despite being available.

Additional reporting from Jack Gaughan of the Mail has stated that many Bundesliga clubs are interested in the young winger, with a return to his home nation of the Netherlands being possible as well.

