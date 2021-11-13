Man City Forward to Push for Loan Move if Game Time Doesn't Improve By January - 'Increased Likelihood' of Departure Among Club Sources

Raheem Sterling is open to the possibility of a loan move to Barcelona if his playing time does not improve at Manchester City in the coming months, according to a new report.

Sterling has struggled for minutes at Manchester City this season, with previous reports indicating that a change in tactical style has been the main reason for the forward's lack of game time since August.

Despite scoring 116 goals and making over 300 appearances for Manchester City since signing from Liverpool in 2015, the England international has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola, prompting numerous reports linking him with moves away from the Etihad Stadium.

With his existing contract set to expire in 2023, negotiations over a new deal have reportedly frozen, which has prompted the Premier League champions to consider the idea of parting ways with Sterling.

It was reported recently that the club are open to selling Sterling in January if their asking price of £45-50 million is met by the Catalan giants, who have been heavily linked with a swoop for the England international in recent months.

According to Matt Lawton and Pol Ballus of The Times, Sterling is very much open to the idea of a temporary switch to the Catalan capital - with one caveat.

The report indicates that Sterling will only be tempted by the prospect of a loan move to Barcelona if his situation at Manchester City does not improve by January.

This could rule out a permanent transfer to Barcelona, who have been at the forefront of speculation surrounding Sterling's next club for several months.

However, the Spanish side, who have just appointed former Spain international Xavi as manager, are reportedly still interested in Sterling despite their chances of affording such a fee looking slim.

Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at City, opting not to disclose any information to the media over the forward's future

The former Liverpool man has made just six starts for the Sky Blues since August, with Pep Guardiola largely operating him down the middle owing to the absence of an out-and-out striker in Manchester City's ranks.

