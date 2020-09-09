SI.com
Man City forward 'very close' to joining Spanish side

Sam Puddephatt

Pablo Moreno (18) is ‘very close’ to signing for Spanish outlet and City Football Group-owner Girona, in a loan deal that would keep him at the club until 2021.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the young Spanish forward is close to making his second spell in Spain, following from his brief spell in the Juventus youth team, before moving to Manchester City.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Moreno has not yet made any appearances for Guardiola, and in order to get more first team football he is seeking a move. Girona are partially owned by the City Football Group, so it is likely that Moreno will stay on City’s radar in the future.

Scoring over 200 times in three age groups at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, Moreno has been set to become one of the next big attackers in world football. 

However, with a tough fight for places in the Manchester City front three, and the new signing of fellow countryman Ferran Torres – perhaps a move away is the best thing at the moment for Pablo. To many however, it has come as a surprise that Moreno has not been given the opportunity to develop in the youth team, however the chance to play a high-quality of first-team football should not be underestimated.

