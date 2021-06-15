Man City Forward's Future 'To Be Decided' After European Championships - 'Several Clubs' Interested

Raheem Sterling's Manchester City career will be decided after this summer's European Championships, with the club looking to extend the Englishman's current contract, according to the latest information.

The winger hit yet another landmark moment on Sunday afternoon, scoring his first international goal at a major tournament for England - the only goal of the game, in a 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener.

It didn't take long after the final whistle however, for the conversation to again shift to Raheem Sterling's club career.

The Telegraph have recently reported that the forward's future will be discussed after the European Championships have finished.

Raheem Sterling has two years left on his current contract in Manchester, with the Premier League champions reportedly ready to tie the former Liverpool winger down to a new long-term deal.

There has also been talk of the England international's future lying away from the Etihad Stadium though, with several other clubs interested. Despite that, it's said that the player does not want to be used as a bargaining chip or makeweight to bring another player in.

Some sources close to the 26 year-old are also claiming that there is nothing to the rumours linking him with a move away from Manchester, and that the player expects to stay at the club, this according to the Manchester Evening News.

The forward's form did undoubtedly dip towards the latter stages of the season just gone, with his goal return far lower than in his previous three campaigns under Pep Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling did start the Champions League final in Porto however - perhaps showing Pep Guardiola's intentions to continue utilising the player in big games moving forward.

Either way, the decision to stay or go will have to wait until after Euro 2020, with Raheem Sterling intent on not letting transfer rumours have an impact on him.

