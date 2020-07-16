City Xtra
Man City 'front of the race' for Bundesliga star - club have 'head start' over PSG and Real Madrid

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are in front in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to Le10Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Upamecano (21) has caught the eye of several top European clubs with his impressive performances in the Bundesliga. He was a stand-out for his side as they finished third in the league this season.

Now, it's being claimed that City have a "head start" over the other clubs competing to sign the Frenchman, including PSG and Real Madrid. The reason for this advantage isn't clear. 

City's centre-back situation hasn't been stable for several years now, with injuries to big names such as Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte making stability at the back difficult. Other signings, namely Eliaquim Mangala and John Stones, have struggled to find consistency and City will be hoping to address these issues in the upcoming window.

