Man City 'frontrunners' for Argentine midfielder - Arsenal, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested

Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada (19), according to AS.

Almada is one of the most highly-sought youngsters in South America right now. The midfielder has become a mainstay for Vélez Sarsfield since his debut in 2018, attracting the attention of more than one big European club - but recent reports suggest that none are more likely to sign him than City.

While Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the teenager, AS are reporting that City are considered potential favourites to secure the player. Barcelona have also reportedly monitored Almada, but they aren't expected to make a serious move for him in the near future.

Although he is most often seen as a natural attacking midfielder, Almada can also be deployed as a striker or on either wing. His versatility is just one of the attributes catching the eye of scouts from some top teams, as he's also a goal threat, averaging just under a goal or assist every three games in Argentina so far.

Last month, Vélez Sarsfield sources claimed they hadn't received any official approach for the player, least of all from City. However, Almada recently admitted he has "always liked" Pep Guardiola's side, who are his go-to choice for video games.

