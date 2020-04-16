Man City defender 'crazy' about a move to Barcelona - straight swap ruled out

João Cancelo is reportedly 'crazy' about signing for Barcelona, and it has 'always been clear' that they are the club that would suit him best, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Portuguese international only moved to Manchester City from Juventus last summer, in a £27.4 million move which saw Danilo go the other way. Since then, Cancelo has only featured in 11 out of 28 Premier League games, struggling to cement his place in the side over Kyle Walker.

The January transfer window saw rumours swirl of a return to Valencia for the defender, but nothing came of it. Barcelona have been linked to Cancelo since his days at the Mestalla, and now it appears this is what the player also desires most, having failed to settle to life in England.

A straight swap with Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has apparently been 'ruled-out', presumably with Barça believing their man to be more valuable.

It's unlikely the City hierarchy want a player at the club who doesn't want to be there; but it may be perceived as bad business to exchange Danilo plus money for Cancelo one year, only to then exchange Cancelo plus money for another player the year after.

