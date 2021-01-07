NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City full-back has emerged as a January target for Serie A giants

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has found himself on the transfer radar of Italian side Lazio, after intermediaries proposed the transfer move to the club.
Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has found himself on the transfer radar of Italian side Lazio, after intermediaries proposed the transfer move to the club, according to LaLaziosiamono as relayed by Sport Witness

The Rome based side are said to be ‘thinking’ about the player, however, have not yet communicated with City about the deal.

The Ukrainian has been linked with a move away from the Etihad for several months now, after finding himself out of favour in Guardiola’s long-term plans for the prevailing left-back vacancy.

Despite playing some 74 times over the previous four seasons for City, Zinchenko has been the less preferred option to Benjamin Mendy, and even natural centre-back Nathan Aké, to fill in the full-back role. Zinchenko has made more starts for the Ukrainian national side than City so far this season.

One other side thought to be interested in taking the 24-year-old off City’s hands is Wolves, who have thought to have reignited their desire in bringing the player to Molineux since their interest was widely reported two seasons ago.

