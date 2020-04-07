City Xtra
Man City defender not deemed a 'priority target' by Inter Milan

Harry Winters

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is not deemed a 'priority target' this summer by Inter Milan head-coach Antonio Conte, with the Italian club said to be looking at other options, according to Calciomercato.

Cancelo moved to Manchester last summer in a swap deal with Danilo; with City paying £60 million for the Portuguese full back. The 25-year-old signed a six year contract at the Etihad.

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-cup-fourth-round (3)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He hasn’t had the blistering start many expected for the former Serie A Team of the Year full back, with the player struggling to reach the impressive form he displayed at Juventus. He has played 24 times for City this season, though just 11 of these appearances have come in the league. He's been an unused sub on 19 occasions as he has struggled to compete with the excellent Kyle Walker for a regular place in the team.

Last season, Cancelo featured 34 times for the Italian heavyweights Juventus, scoring once and bagging five assists. So far, he has managed to score just one goal and register one assist for the Blues.

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

There have been reports linking the versatile defender with a move back to Italy in the summer; with the player’s future having been in question since his mysterious no show in the City squad for the League Cup final against Villa.

When asked about Cancelo’s whereabouts for that game Guardiola gave a rather cryptic response saying the 25 year old should: “Be himself, open-minded, listen, try to do his best," he began. "We are here to help him. The normal things I want for all the players. It depends on him. I can suggest but the players have to decide the rest.”

