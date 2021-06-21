Man City Full-Back Options For 2021/2022 Season Revealed Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation

Wide defenders have often been problem positions for Manchester City in the modern era, but their current selection doesn't look likely to change this Summer.

With the transfer window underway, reports linking players with Manchester City are flying around- and there are plenty of suggestions that some high-profile blues might be leaving before the deadline, too.

However, one area where the club are said to be happy with their current options is in the full-back positions, which have ironically caused more problems than any other since Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2016.

Recent reports from the Manchester Evening News suggest that there are no plans for a full-back overhaul of any sort at the Etihad.

READ MORE: Man City stance on Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte revealed

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne reveals views on Antonio Rudiger following injury

The report states that sources close to the club say there is no substance to the rumours that Joao Cancelo might be involved in a swap deal with Barcelona. The Portuguese right-back enjoyed some great form last season and is currently recovering from a diagnosis of COVID-19 that saw him booted out of the European Championships.

Another man who had a very good 2020/2021 season is Kyle Walker, and the solid form of the Englishman is another reason why Manchester City aren't interested in upgrading this position.

On loan at Girona, Manchester City also have young Brazilian Yan Couto to think about - he was one of the standout players in his league last season and contributed to seven goals in twenty-five games. However, following defeat in the play-off final on Sunday night, there are now discussions to be had over whether another loan spell in the Spanish second division would be of most benefit.

READ MORE: Man City defender clashes with journalist over claims related to future

READ MORE: Man City ready to smash Premier League record for midfielder

Meanwhile, Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to start next season as Manchester City's first-choice after some outstanding form in the second half of the last campaign.

His back-up, Benjamin Mendy, is also expected to stay on. His wages, injury record and lack of minutes in recent seasons will make him hard to shift. However, City are reportedly happy with the performances of Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte filling in in that position.

All this means that Manchester City will be free to focus on other positions in their transfer efforts over the summer, with plenty of big names linked with moves to the Etihad.

You can read the full article from the Manchester Evening News here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra