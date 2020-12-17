Man City full-back reveals midfielder is leaving the club 'this year'

On-loan Manchester City full-back Yan Couto has revealed in an interview with ESPN Brasil, that current defensive midfielder Fernandinho is set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season.

To many, it will come as no surprise that the 35-year-old is heading for the exit door at Pep Guardiola's side this season. However, with the player clearly very happy in England and in the north-west, as well as his impressive and commanding performances when in the squad, some suggested that a contract extension should be put on the table.

However, young Brazilian right-back Yan Couto, whom Manchester City signed in the summer and immediately loaned out to Girona in Spain, has hinted that no contract extension will be presented to Fernandinho.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, as translated by Sport Witness on Thursday afternoon, Couto revealed he is close friends with Fernandinho and that the pair exchange messages frequently over WhatsApp.

When speaking on the experienced midfielder, Yan Couto revealed his sadness and not being able to play with the Premier League legend, saying "I will not be lucky enough to play with him [Fernandinho], he will leave this year..."

Perhaps this explains the strong links between Manchester City and a midfield signing for the summer transfer window next year. Stories linking Pep Guardiola's side with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria have been at the forefront of the suggestions on this particular position, and are only expected to heat up as the season goes on.

