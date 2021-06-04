Man City Full-Back Set to Complete Permanent Switch This Summer - Announcement to Come 'Soon'

Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro could be making his temporary deal at Sporting Lisbon permanent this summer, according to Portuguese news outlet A Bola.

The full-back, who hasn’t made an appearance for Manchester City, joined from the Blue’s Spanish City Football Group affiliate club Girona, for a reported fee of €12 million in 2019, and spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Real Valladolid.

Pedro Porro then agreed to a two-year loan spell in Portugal last summer.

The Spaniard has been a major success at Sporting, helping the “Leões” to win the Liga NOS title for the first time since 2002.

The Lisbon outfit are therefore keen to tie him down to a permanent deal, and will seek to exercise their buyout clause of €8.5 million before pre-season begins.

Sporting are reportedly wary of interest from other clubs, and are therefore unwilling to keep Porro on loan for another year, instead planning to complete and announce the signing “soon”.

The 21-year-old is set to become the latest in a long line of “CFG sales” made by Manchester City - players who are signed by the club from their affiliate clubs, sent on loan and then eventually sold on for profit.

Another full-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, is the only City Football Group player to date who has yet broken into the Manchester City first team.

