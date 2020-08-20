SI.com
Man City given 'green light' for key target - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #25

markgough96

It's day 25 of the transfer window, which can only mean one thing - more rumours about Kalidou Koulibaly. Nevertheless, while that deal continues to rumble on in the background, there has been some movement at Manchester City.

Unfortunately, it has been outgoings, with a couple of loan moves finalised. Additionally, we learned about Ronald Koeman's plans to bid for a Manchester City player now he is in the Barcelona hotseat, the future of Lyon star Houssem Aouar, and... well that's pretty much it.

Anyway, back to the Koulibaly stuff...

Traffic in Naples on the move

Of course, there were a number of updates from Italy today about Manchester City's main target this summer. Tuttosport claim that Aurelio De Laurentiis has 'given the green light' for Kalidou Koulibaly to leave, with €70M the demand and there already being existing a 'gentlemen's agreement' in place for City to sign the player in early September.

La Repubblica add that the player himself wants the move to further his career. Finally, journalist Alfredo Pedulla states that a deal is not imminent, but negotiations on bonuses are the only real stumbling block remaining.

Perhaps one aspect that moves the transfer significantly in Manchester City's favour is that Napoli have reportedly asked for more time from Lille centre-back Gabriel, as they wait to understand the circumstances around the possible transfer of Koulibaly - this courtesy of Di Marzio.

Garcia 'the priority'

Ronald Koeman is already making his presence felt at Barcelona, according to AS. The former Everton manager and friend of Pep Guardiola has apparently made Eric Garcia a 'priority' target, and wants the transfer sealed 'as soon as possible'.

A player exchange remains a possibility for Garcia, who earned his first senior call-up to the Spain squad today - welcome news for Txiki Begiristain, who will certainly slap another £5M on to his value as a result.

In good Kompany

Manchester City academy graduate Lukas Nmecha (21) has signed for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht side on loan. The striker, who has represented both England and Germany at youth level, will be hoping to kickstart his career after uninspiring loan spells at Wolfsburg, Preston and Middlesborough.

Oh, and Manchester City's Scottish academy midfielder Lewis Fiorini has joined NAC Breda on loan too. Exciting stuff.

Lyon want more

Not content with knocking Manchester City out of Europe, French side Lyon have also slapped another €20M on the asking fee of midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, reports L'Equipe.

That takes the playmaker's value to a still relatively modest €60M. However, the positive news is that the club are supposed to be expecting to sell Aouar in the near future, and while Arsenal are the only team to have officially made an offer so far, Manchester City may choose to enter the race.

