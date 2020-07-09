City Xtra
Man City given major transfer boost as Serie A side drop £100m asking price

markgough96

Man City have been handed a significant boost in the club's pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Serie A side dropped their asking price from £100m to £70m, claim IndyFootball. 

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move away from Naples in the past few years, but so far the Senegal captain has remained loyal to Gennaro Gattuso's side.

However, the player has been the subject of intense speculation in the past couple of weeks, with City said to be strongly targeting Koulibaly after he became Pep Guardiola's chief defensive target. 

IndyFootball now say that, as earlier reports had also indicated, Napoli have revised their valuation of Koulibaly down by a substantial sum - dropping from £100m to £70m. 

Although this would still make it the most expensive signing in City's history, the realistic reappraisal of Koulibaly's value will make a deal much more likely. 

City fans will be optimistic following the news, with many already excited at the prospect of a defensive duo of Koulibaly and Aymeric Laporte next season. 

