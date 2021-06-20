Man City Goalkeeper Futures Revealed With New Signing Expected This Summer

Manchester City are expected to see a few changes at goalkeeper over the course of the summer months, with one signing set to be made and a departure for one promising talent in the works.

Given the continued success of number one choice Ederson both in regards to his influence on the style of play and his securing of clean sheets, there is next to no need for wholesale changes.

However, understudies and general personalities within the goalkeeping union at the Etihad Stadium is an area where changes are more likely to occur, and the summer transfer window is set to see just that.

According to the information of the Manchester Evening News this week, popular number three goalkeeper Scott Carson is set to secure a permanent move to the club over the next few weeks, after being released by Derby County at the end of last season.

Carson has spent the last two seasons on loan with the club, and has built up an impressive relationship with the goalkeepers around him and has also become a popular figure in the Manchester City dressing room.

On the subject of back-up options between the sticks, Zack Steffen has also made quite an impact during his first full season at the club, putting in impressive performances at Stamford Bridge, Wembley, and Old Trafford.

As per Stuart Brennan writing for the Manchester Evening News, the expectation is that the USA international will remain at the club for a second season and possibly more - such is the high regard in which he is held at the club.

The 26 year-old appears to be going from strength to strength, and his ability with the ball at his feet continues to impress many in the game.

As for the final change that is expected to be made within the goalkeeping department, Irish international Gavin Bazunu is attracting interest from both Portsmouth and Burton Albion - as the youngster looks to gain further experience in the senior game and strengthen his chances of getting game time under Pep Guardiola.

